Charleston launches pilot program to deter speeders throughout the city

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston is hoping people will hit the brakes, as they’ve installed speed limit auxiliary signs in Kanawha City this week.

“Over the past two days, we’ve had our sign crew (and) our road crew out posting these signs just as another reminder, especially in our neighborhoods where we have a lot of children, a lot of families traveling,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Goodwin said the signs were specifically placed on Kanawha City side streets, because those roads are heavily traveled and this is a pilot program.

“This will give us a snapshot to see does it make a difference,” she said. “We have to run on data in the city of Charleston, so this pilot program is going to be able to show us are these signs working, are they not working?”

The signs are placed under the speed limit with messages including: ‘Respect the Limit,’ ‘Set your Pace, or ‘Your Neighborhood.’

City leaders have heard about incidents of speeding in those areas and are hoping these signs will deter anyone with a lead foot.

“This is a pilot program, so this is the first of its kind in the city of Charleston,” Goodwin told WSAZ. “We’re going to give this a chance, we’re going to see if it makes a difference and if it does, we’re going to do this footprint in other areas of the city.”

The signs are located in the following areas:

· Intersection of Preston Street and Elmore Ave.

· 815 Elmore Ave.

· 1715 Woodbine Ave.

· 1604 Woodbine Ave.

· 42nd/ Washington Ave., Eastbound

· 42nd/ Washington Ave., Westbound

· 52nd/ Venable Ave., Westbound

· 44th/ Venable Ave., Westbound

· 42nd/ Venable Ave., Eastbound

· 3705 Kanawha Ave., Eastbound

· 42nd/ Kanawha Ave., Eastbound

· 47th/ Kanawha Ave., Eastbound

· 47th/ Kanawha Ave., Westbound.

· 57th/ Kanawha Ave., Westbound

· 44th/ Virginia Ave., Westbound

· 43rd/ Virginia Ave., Eastbound

