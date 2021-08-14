County reports 20 positive COVID tests in 3-hour period

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Nicholas County Health Department reported Friday night that it had received 20 positive COVID-19 tests in a three-hour period.

Health officials said they’re doing their best to contact trace. Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to a positive case is asked to quarantine until they hear from health department officials.

Contacts should be tested five days after exposure, health officials say.

They also say masks are encouraged while inside public places and in closed areas, including for any large social gathering.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the health department at 304-872-5329 and after hours at 304-618-0054.

