Advertisement

Deputies investigating body found in Boone County

The Boone County Sheriffs Office is investigating a suspicious death.
The Boone County Sheriffs Office is investigating a suspicious death.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriffs Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Sheriff Chad Barker says they were called to a possible drowning around 1:00 Friday in the Quinland area.

The body has been identified as 31-year-old Devine Jackson of Danville.

He says the death is being treated as suspicious at this point and remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriffs office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday,...
Woman’s body found inside vehicle, family asking those with answers to come forward
The tree fell near the 28 mile marker.
Tree falls on Interstate 64
Charleston Police believe a man who was found dead at a motel died of an overdose. It was...
UPDATE: Charleston P.D. says man died of overdose, not shooting
Lightning strikes transformer near high school
An elderly woman from Athens County, Ohio, died Friday as the result of a two-vehicle crash on...
Elderly woman dies following southeast Ohio crash

Latest News

Free school supplies and clothing giveaway
Free sports medicine screenings available today
Free sports medicine screenings available today
Crews battle abandoned house fire
Crews battle abandoned house fire
An elderly woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Elderly woman dies following southeast Ohio crash