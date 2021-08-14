Deputies investigating body found in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriffs Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Sheriff Chad Barker says they were called to a possible drowning around 1:00 Friday in the Quinland area.

The body has been identified as 31-year-old Devine Jackson of Danville.

He says the death is being treated as suspicious at this point and remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriffs office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.