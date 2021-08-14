First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms stick around all week long

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An active weather pattern sets up this week, meaning there will be no shortage of showers and thunderstorms across the region. However, determining which locations get rain and when can be a challenge in this type of setup. In addition, not all the rain will be distributed evenly, so some locations can definitely get more than others. But, there should still be a decent helping for those drier areas, and on another positive note, temperatures stay at or even a bit below seasonable levels, meaning no 90s for the foreseeable future.

Isolated showers lurk Saturday evening but with dry hours for outdoor fairs and events. Lingering mugginess will keep temperatures in the mid 70s through midnight.

An isolated shower or two remains is possible Saturday night, but most of the nighttime hours will be spent dry under a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly cloudy sky with showers and storms creeping in from the south throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

From Monday through Saturday, the pattern is pretty much the same: plentiful cloud cover with a daily risk for showers and storms. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.