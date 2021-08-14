First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms still lurk this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday saw a dramatic end to the hot stretch of this past week as showers and storms brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. A cold front moving through on Saturday eventually stalls out and linger near the region, keeping showers and storms in the picture throughout the weekend and much of the week ahead as well. Rain chances next week will also be aided by remnants of a tropical system - currently “Fred” in the Gulf of Mexico - passing nearby. The silver lining, however, is that heat will be kept at bay as high temperatures evade the 90s for the foreseeable future.

Saturday morning starts with plentiful cloud cover and patchy fog. Temperatures are in the low 70s as the humidity stays high. Showers and storms that were seen during the early morning hours are pushing eastward and out of the area, leaving relatively quiet conditions in their wake. An isolated shower or two is possible for the remainder of the morning, but most locations stay fairly quiet.

Expect some sun to sneak in Saturday afternoon but with new scattered showers and storms popping up. Some may have heavy rain. High temperatures reach the mid 80s. Despite the storm risk, plenty of dry hours should still be seen for outdoor fairs and festivals.

An isolated shower or two is possible Saturday night, but most of the nighttime hours will be spent dry under a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly cloudy sky with showers and storms creeping in from the south throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall is again possible. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

From Monday through Friday, the pattern is pretty much the same: plentiful cloud cover with a daily risk for showers and storms. High temperatures stay at or below seasonable in the low to mid 80s.

