Greenup County reporting 144 new COVID cases

18 cases involve the fully vaccinated
More than 140 new COVID cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
More than 140 new COVID cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than 140 new COVID cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from a 1-year-old girl to a 96-year-old woman.

The 144 cases were tallied from Saturday through Friday. Health officials said 18 of the cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 4,217 total cases in Greenup County, 3,914 which have recovered.

There have been 63 overall deaths.

