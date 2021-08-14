Advertisement

Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Officials continue to investigate the incident.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, two people were found dead on Rodburn Hollow Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The two people were identified as 75-year-old Vada Sargent and 81-year-old Cobern Sargent.

Police and the Coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.

MOREHEAD POLICE AND ROWAN COUNTY CORONER INVESTIGATING APPARENT MURDER SUICIDE. Morehead 911 received a call at 5:02 pm...

Posted by Rowan County Coroner's Office on Saturday, August 14, 2021
