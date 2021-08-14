Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
According to the Rowan County Coroner, two people were found dead on Rodburn Hollow Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
The two people were identified as 75-year-old Vada Sargent and 81-year-old Cobern Sargent.
Police and the Coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.
