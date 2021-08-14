Thundery end to heat wave

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer that has featured spurts of heat, this week’s tropical humidity elevated the feels like temperature to 100 degrees. That made this week the “hottest feeling” of the summer so far. Naturally, Mother Nature ended the heat on Friday afternoon with a barrage of showers and thunderstorms. The main weather issues we endured includes spotty downed trees and a lone Flash Flood warning as issued by the National Weather Service for Lawrence County Ohio.

The overnight shower pattern will wind down by dawn with a few leftovers on radar to complement the patchy dense fog that settles in. By dawn the air will still feel muggy although lows for the first time in 3 nights will drop back into the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday’s skies will best be described as murky with a lot of clouds amidst a few breaks to hazy sun. While showers are likely both days, a large chunk of time this weekend will be dry. Daytime highs will make the 80s on both days.

Events that are counting on many dry hours include the Rails and Ales fest in Huntington, Picnic with the Pops in the village of Barboursville as well as a slew of County fairs.

The murky and humid pattern will linger into next week making it tough to predict a good “lawn or hay cutting” day. A daily shower risk will be with us and then by mid-week the remains of Tropical Storm Fred will be passing thru which could acti to increase our risk of rain while muggy-ing up our climate. Highs in the 80s will be common.

