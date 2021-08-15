Deputies investigate shooting, victim in critical condition

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Deputies have just arrived to the scene of a reported shooting, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ the person who was shot is in critical condition.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ one person has been detained.

