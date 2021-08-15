Advertisement

Deputies investigate shooting, victim in critical condition

The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge. (FILE)
The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge. (FILE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Deputies have just arrived to the scene of a reported shooting, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ the person who was shot is in critical condition.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ one person has been detained.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20...
One critically injured in shooting
An elderly woman from Athens County, Ohio, died Friday as the result of a two-vehicle crash on...
Elderly woman dies following southeast Ohio crash
The Nicholas County Health Department reported Friday night that it had received 20 positive...
County reports 20 positive COVID tests in 3-hour period
Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday,...
Woman’s body found inside vehicle, family asking those with answers to come forward

Latest News

38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized
Rally for choice on masks and vaccines
Rally at W.Va. Capitol supporting a choice for masks and vaccines
Good Time Mountain Mommas pay tribute to Willie Nelson
Good Time Mountain Mommas pay tribute to Willie Nelson
Rails and Ales celebrate regional and international craft beer
Rails and Ales celebrate regional and international craft beer