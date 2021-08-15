First Warning Forecast | Daily rain chances continue all week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Welcome to the tropics. Showers and thunderstorms with tropical downpours are expected through the middle of the week as moisture from Tropical Storm Fred enters the region. Then, multiple passing disturbances keep the pattern active even into the upcoming weekend. Due to the high amount of water in the atmosphere, localized flooding is a daily risk as very heavy rain can come from any shower or thunderstorm.

A break in the precipitation and clouds has been seen for most locations Sunday evening, but an isolated shower or two is still possible through sunset, mainly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. After dark, new showers and storms move from south to north. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with patchy rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Areas of fog are also likely. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s.

Monday through Saturday see periods of showers and thunderstorms with plentiful cloud cover each day. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

By Sunday, coverage of showers and storms should be less, but there is still the opportunity for a few out there. High temperatures still rise to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.