Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized

38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover operations, the release states.(Appalachia HIDTA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Law enforcement officials in Boyd County have seized what they believe is one of the largest amounts of fentanyl in the county’s history.

Members of the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force (Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, or AHIDTA Task Force) performed a search warrant Saturday at a home in Boyd County, along with the Ashland Police Field Operations Division, and the Kentucky State Police K-9 Unit made a dynamic entry into the home, a press release stated, before seizing approximately one kilo of pressed fentanyl, a gun, a substantial amount of cash, and other paraphernalia.

38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover operations, the release states.(Appalachia HIDTA)

As a result of the search warrant, police arrested 38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton of Detroit, Michigan.

38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover operations, the release states.(Boyd County Jail)

Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley tells WSAZ the fentanyl seized was valued at more than $190,000 dollars.

Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover operations, the release states.

Hampton is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center and faces aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance charges.

Hampton’s case will be brought in front of a grand jury through the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.

Hampton will be arraigned Monday.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force is compiled of investigators from the ATF- Ashland Field Office, Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, and the Catlettsburg Police Department.

