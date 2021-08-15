One critically injured in shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Kanawha County Sheriffs Office one person has been critically injured in a shooting.

KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Officials say the suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office remains on-scene investigating the incident.

