One critically injured in shooting
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Kanawha County Sheriffs Office one person has been critically injured in a shooting.
KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Officials say the suspect fled the scene following the shooting.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office remains on-scene investigating the incident.
