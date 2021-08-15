Advertisement

Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation

Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A drug trafficking investigation has come to a close early Sunday morning in Meigs County, according to a news release from Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

The major crimes task force executed multiple search warrants in Letart Township, in Racine, Ohio for a residence on State Route 124 near Tanners Run Road and another residence on Bucktown Road.

Taskforce agents, along with assistance from other local law enforcement, found large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs.

Fifty-six-year-old Byron “Tony” Kent Peaks of Dayton, 29-year-old Katelyn Nicole Loos of Stockport, and 60-yea-old Mark Allan Compson of Racine were all taken into custody.

Loos is facing charges of possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, all felonies of the fourth degree. Peaks and Compson are both facing similar charges along with having weapons while under a disability, a third-degree felony.

