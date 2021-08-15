Tigers and Panthers agree to play this Friday
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Paintsville and Pikeville had games scheduled for this coming Friday night but cancellations by their opponents halted those plans. So what did the last two Class A state champs decide on Sunday? They are going to play each other.
The game was announced on Twitter this afternoon and it will kick off at 7:30 pm at Hillard Howard Field. This game was previously scheduled for Labor Day Weekend.
