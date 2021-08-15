Tigers and Panthers agree to play this Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Paintsville and Pikeville had games scheduled for this coming Friday night but cancellations by their opponents halted those plans. So what did the last two Class A state champs decide on Sunday? They are going to play each other.

The game was announced on Twitter this afternoon and it will kick off at 7:30 pm at Hillard Howard Field. This game was previously scheduled for Labor Day Weekend.

The Panthers will play in Week 1!



A battle of the last two Class A State Champions has been moved up from Labor Day Weekend to August 20th at 7:30 PM at Hillard Howard Field.



We hope to see you there! 🐾 #TODAY #RightNow #InTheMoment pic.twitter.com/wQMT9tuowL — PHS Panther Football (@PikevilleHSFB) August 15, 2021

