Tigers and Panthers agree to play this Friday

(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Paintsville and Pikeville had games scheduled for this coming Friday night but cancellations by their opponents halted those plans. So what did the last two Class A state champs decide on Sunday? They are going to play each other.

The game was announced on Twitter this afternoon and it will kick off at 7:30 pm at Hillard Howard Field. This game was previously scheduled for Labor Day Weekend.

