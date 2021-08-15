UK to name starting QB on Sunday?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you looked at the weekend itinerary for UK football, it showed ‘no media availability’ for Sunday until news surfaced that a starting quarterback has been named. Head coach Mark Stoops will be having a 6 pm press conference to address media reports that Will Levis will be leading the Cats on week 1. KSR’s Matt Jones was first to report the news as Levis has been battling Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the job.

Levis came to Lexington from Penn State. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.