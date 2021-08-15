Advertisement

UK to name starting QB on Sunday?

Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Penn State transfer Will Levis.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you looked at the weekend itinerary for UK football, it showed ‘no media availability’ for Sunday until news surfaced that a starting quarterback has been named. Head coach Mark Stoops will be having a 6 pm press conference to address media reports that Will Levis will be leading the Cats on week 1. KSR’s Matt Jones was first to report the news as Levis has been battling Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the job.

Levis came to Lexington from Penn State. This story will be updated.

