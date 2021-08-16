85 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eighty-five new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases are from Saturday through Monday.

They range from a 1-year-old boy to a 92-year-old woman. Nineteen of the latest cases involve youths 18 and younger.

A 73-year-old man is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,700 total cases, 3,535 which have recovered.

There have been 79 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.