Advertisement

85 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

Eighty-five new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Eighty-five new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eighty-five new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases are from Saturday through Monday.

They range from a 1-year-old boy to a 92-year-old woman. Nineteen of the latest cases involve youths 18 and younger.

A 73-year-old man is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,700 total cases, 3,535 which have recovered.

There have been 79 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
14-year-old girl dies in shooting; name released
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized
KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20...
One critically injured in shooting
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
Two arrested on burglary charges at vocational school

Latest News

Guidance for additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals released
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
One dead, road shut down following Pike County crash
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Man arrest after bomb-throwing incident
On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was...
Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU