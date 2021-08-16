Alabama is #1 in first AP football poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2020 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1548 1

2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1462 6

3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1447 3

4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1393 2

5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1364 7

6. Texas A&M 0-0 1223 4

7. Iowa St. 0-0 1160 9

8. Cincinnati 0-0 1014 8

9. Notre Dame 0-0 1009 5

10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18

11. Oregon 0-0 968 -

12. Wisconsin 0-0 743 -

13. Florida 0-0 728 13

14. Miami 0-0 663 22

15. Southern Cal 0-0 660 21

16. LSU 0-0 631 -

17. Indiana 0-0 549 12

18. Iowa 0-0 513 16

19. Penn St. 0-0 456 -

20. Washington 0-0 449 -

21. Texas 0-0 350 19

22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15

24. Utah 0-0 176 -

25. Arizona St. 0-0 125 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

