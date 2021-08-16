Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
14-year-old girl dies in shooting; name released
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized
KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20...
One critically injured in shooting
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
Two arrested on burglary charges at vocational school

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
Eighty-five new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
85 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines
Guidance for additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals released