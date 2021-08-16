Man arrest after bomb-throwing incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested on felony charges after he threw a makeshift fire bomb at a vehicle.

According to the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators, W.Va. State Police and the Kingwood Police Department, Gregory James Smouse, 32, of Tunnelton, targeted a vehicle parked at a Kingwood home with an incendiary device likened to a Molotov cocktail.

The incident happened on August 7 around 3:10 a.m. in Preston County, West Virginia.

After a joint investigation by the agencies, Smouse was arrested and charged with one count each of wanton endangerment involving an incendiary device, conspiracy and fourth-degree arson.

Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.

Additional charges may also be filed in the case at a later date.

