Advertisement

Man arrest after bomb-throwing incident

Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.(OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested on felony charges after he threw a makeshift fire bomb at a vehicle.

According to the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators, W.Va. State Police and the Kingwood Police Department, Gregory James Smouse, 32, of Tunnelton, targeted a vehicle parked at a Kingwood home with an incendiary device likened to a Molotov cocktail.

The incident happened on August 7 around 3:10 a.m. in Preston County, West Virginia.

After a joint investigation by the agencies, Smouse was arrested and charged with one count each of wanton endangerment involving an incendiary device, conspiracy and fourth-degree arson.

Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.

Additional charges may also be filed in the case at a later date.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.
14-year-old girl dies in shooting, name released
KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20...
One critically injured in shooting
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

Latest News

On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was...
Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU
Watching Your Wallet: Teaching teens to spot fraud
Watching Your Wallet: Teaching teens to spot fraud
Marshall Week of Welcome begins
Marshall Week of Welcome begins
A tractor trailer crashes into a median on Rt. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.
Tractor trailer crash stops Rt. 35 traffic near Buffalo Bridge