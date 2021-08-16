Tractor trailer crash stops Rt. 35 traffic near Buffalo Bridge

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash on Rt. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge Monday morning has drivers at a standstill.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Rt. 35, near Shamrock Rd.

Putnam County dispatchers tell us the tractor trailer crossed the median and smashed through the concrete barrier wall, hitting a passenger car that was headed the other direction.

There is no word on any injuries, but dispatchers tell us they expect the road to be shut down for quite some time.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the wreck.

