Two arrested on burglary charges at vocational school

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men are facing burglary and grand larceny charges after being accused of a burglary inside the Auto Tech class at the Ralph R. Willis Vocational School.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say they received a call from the Logan County IT Department of an active burglary.

A live video feed was used to relay information to dispatchers and units on scene.

32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton, both from Lincoln County, were caught in the act, according to deputies.

They both now face burglary and grand larceny charges.

Deputies say they had been working multiple break-ins and thefts, which resulted in the loss of several thousand dollars worth of mechanical tools, catalytic converters, and other items stolen from the Auto Tech center on different occasions.

That led deputies to work with the board of education to place cameras with live alert motion detection as they anticipated the return of burglars.

Both Mann and Dalton are also being charged with the other thefts, including 4 counts of burglary and 4 counts of grand larceny in a one month span.

