Advertisement

Two arrested on burglary charges at vocational school

32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny charges, deputies said.(Logan County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men are facing burglary and grand larceny charges after being accused of a burglary inside the Auto Tech class at the Ralph R. Willis Vocational School.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say they received a call from the Logan County IT Department of an active burglary.

A live video feed was used to relay information to dispatchers and units on scene.

32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton, both from Lincoln County, were caught in the act, according to deputies.

They both now face burglary and grand larceny charges.

Deputies say they had been working multiple break-ins and thefts, which resulted in the loss of several thousand dollars worth of mechanical tools, catalytic converters, and other items stolen from the Auto Tech center on different occasions.

That led deputies to work with the board of education to place cameras with live alert motion detection as they anticipated the return of burglars.

Both Mann and Dalton are also being charged with the other thefts, including 4 counts of burglary and 4 counts of grand larceny in a one month span.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20...
One critically injured in shooting
An elderly woman from Athens County, Ohio, died Friday as the result of a two-vehicle crash on...
Elderly woman dies following southeast Ohio crash
The Nicholas County Health Department reported Friday night that it had received 20 positive...
County reports 20 positive COVID tests in 3-hour period
Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.
14-year-old teen girl dies in afternoon shooting

Latest News

Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized
The shooting was reported around 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.
14-year-old teen girl dies in afternoon shooting
Rally for choice on masks and vaccines
Rally at W.Va. Capitol supporting a choice for masks and vaccines