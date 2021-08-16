Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Hostess Brands, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of hot dog and hamburger buns due to the potential for listeria and salmonella contamination.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this issue, according to the FDA.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

The products were sold to distributors, convenience stores and retailers across the United States.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.
The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.(FDA)

Anyone with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA said Hostess Brands made the decision after learning about the issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries.

Listeria can cause a serious infection in young children and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer from short-term effects. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Salmonella can also cause a serious infection and often present with symptoms of fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

