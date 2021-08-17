Advertisement

City reaches settlement in police dog bite case

The City of Charleston resolved a court case in connection with a police dog bite that left a...
The City of Charleston resolved a court case in connection with a police dog bite that left a man hospitalized.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston resolved a court case in connection with a police dog bite that left a man hospitalized.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, a resolution was passed to resolve the case of Johny L. Barker v. City of Charleston.

City officials say the case had been in court for more than a year. Barker, who was homeless, was in the crawlspace of an abandoned home, and a Charleston Police K-9 unit responded to a call regarding the abandoned house.

The K-9, who had titanium teeth replacements from a veterinarian’s recommendations, bit Barker’s leg and he was hospitalized for 20 days due to his injuries. According to the suit, the dog did not initially obey its officer’s commands to release the suspect.

Barker will receive $45,000 in the resolution.

“This is a resolution that I believe is in the best interest of the city. It does bring finality, and it does limit the potential exposure,” City Attorney Kevin Baker said. “This is a situation where our officers did the right thing. They did the best they could under the circumstances. But, with any trial, any litigation, there’s always risks involved, and by settling it, we remove those risks.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
14-year-old girl dies in shooting; name released
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized
KCSO says one adult male was shot Saturday evening on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes around 8:20...
One critically injured in shooting
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
Two arrested on burglary charges at tech school

Latest News

Green High School's football team will be playing home games at Wheelersburg because of...
Pandemic costing football team games at home field
Tony's Monday weather
Tony's Monday weather
Man arrest after bomb-throwing incident
Man arrest after bomb-throwing incident
One dead, road shut down following Pike County crash
One dead, road shut down following Pike County crash