Firefighters quickly extinguish a house fire

Firefighters are battling a house fire in St. Albans.
Firefighters are battling a house fire in St. Albans.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire in St. Albans.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday of a fire in the 2300 bl. of Adams Ave.

A metro supervisor told WSAZ that the fire was on the corner of Adams Ave. and Walnut Street.

It’s was a fully involved fire at a single family home.

No one was injured.

Metro says Walnut Street from Adams Ave. to Maccorkle Ave. is shut down in St. Albans.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

