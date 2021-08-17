Firefighters quickly extinguish a house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire in St. Albans.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday of a fire in the 2300 bl. of Adams Ave.

A metro supervisor told WSAZ that the fire was on the corner of Adams Ave. and Walnut Street.

It’s was a fully involved fire at a single family home.

No one was injured.

Metro says Walnut Street from Adams Ave. to Maccorkle Ave. is shut down in St. Albans.

