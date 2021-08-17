Advertisement

Fred’s passage spells local high water

(National Weather Service)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will cross the region Tuesday evening and the first part of Wednesday.

With the storm’s approach and passage steady, soaking rains will be common.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Tuesday evening until noon Wednesday.

With the ground sopping wet after recent rains, small streams will overflow onto rural roads, forecasters predict.

In the event heavy rains target a particular location for more than an hour, a sudden flash flood could occur.

Flash flood watch
Flash flood watch(National Weather Service)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
14-year-old girl dies in shooting; name released
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
Two arrested on burglary charges at tech school
A tractor trailer crashes into a median on Rt. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.
U.S. 35 back open after tractor-trailer crash in Putnam County
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Steven Duty to face murder charges in death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies

Latest News

Nathen H. Baisden, 32, faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with a...
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Increased screen time and children's eyesight
Increased screen time and children’s eyesight
Back To School Tech, Tools, And Tips
Back-to-school tech, tools, and tips
West Virginia University
WVU temporarily reinstates mask requirements in classrooms, labs