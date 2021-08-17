Fred’s passage spells local high water

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will cross the region Tuesday evening and the first part of Wednesday.

With the storm’s approach and passage steady, soaking rains will be common.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Tuesday evening until noon Wednesday.

With the ground sopping wet after recent rains, small streams will overflow onto rural roads, forecasters predict.

In the event heavy rains target a particular location for more than an hour, a sudden flash flood could occur.

Flash flood watch (National Weather Service)

