Gov. Beshear reports over 3K cases; positivity rate above 12%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,276 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 522,209 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.47% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 849 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were eight new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,459.

As of Tuesday, 1,603 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 441 are in the ICU, and 238 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,425,305 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

Today’s COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it has been in 2021, at 12.47%.



Previously the highest was 12.45% in early January before hitting a low of 1.79% in late June.



