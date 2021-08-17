Advertisement

Increased screen time and children’s eyesight

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With many families homebound this past year, children’s screen time has increased drastically by having to rely on screens for school and entertaining.

Doctor of Optometry Millicent Knight joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the increase of myopia in children, and how early intervention may slow the progression of myopia.

