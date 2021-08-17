Advertisement

Ky legislative committee rejects mask mandate for schools, childcare facilities

A legislative subcommittee rejected regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and...
A legislative subcommittee rejected regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to require school districts and regulated childcare centers to mandate students over the age of two to wear a face covering.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Tuesday, a legislative subcommittee rejected regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to require school districts and regulated childcare centers to mandate students over the age of two to wear a face covering.

“Local superintendents and school boards need to be trusted to make the best decision for their district,” said state Rep. David Hale, a Republican. “Each of the 171 school districts has their own set of needs, all of which are known by their elected officials.”

Hale co-chairs the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee. Subcommittee members heard three hours of testimony from the public, providing many Kentuckians the opportunity to speak either against or in favor of the regulations.

Emotions ran high as parents and advocates expressed their frustration.

In anticipation of the new school year, locally elected school boards across the state held meetings with parents, students and other stakeholders to consider required face coverings, but ultimately the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the emergency regulation.

The legislative committee Tuesday voted along party lines to find the regulation deficient.

Although this action does not strike down the regulation, it marks the regulation to be acted upon in the upcoming legislative session.

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools

