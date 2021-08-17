Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County deputies say a man will face murder charges after a woman has died.

Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens tells WSAZ that Kelly Hampton died from injuries she sustained Saturday at a home in the MudFork area.

Hampton’s boyfriend, Steven Duty, was originally charged with malicious wounding. Sheriff Clemens says those charges will upgrade to murder charges with Kelly’s death. Clemens says Duty is expected in court today.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for updates on the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.