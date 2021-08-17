Advertisement

Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies

Steven Duty to face murder charges in death of Kelly Freeman.
Steven Duty to face murder charges in death of Kelly Freeman.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County deputies say a man will face murder charges after a woman has died.

Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens tells WSAZ that Kelly Hampton died from injuries she sustained Saturday at a home in the MudFork area.

Hampton’s boyfriend, Steven Duty, was originally charged with malicious wounding. Sheriff Clemens says those charges will upgrade to murder charges with Kelly’s death. Clemens says Duty is expected in court today.

