Man arrested for having sexually explicit videos, images of minors

William Clark, 53, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.
William Clark, 53, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLATWOODS, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars Tuesday accused of using his personal laptop to download and transmit multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse material.

The Kentucky State Police say William Clark, 53, was arrested and sent to the Greenup County Detention Center. He has been charged with two counts of possession/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

The arrest was made by troopers Tuesday while conducting a search warrant at the Windy Hills Apartments in Flatwoods, Kentucky Tuesday.

More charges are expected at a later time, troopers say.

