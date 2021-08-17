Man facing felony charges after high-speed chase ends in an officer-involved shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who led deputies on a high-speed chase and resisted arrest is now facing charges of malicious wounding, intent to disarm and fleeing with reckless disregard.

According to the criminal complaint, Jerome Howard Friedman, Jr. stole a vehicle from a parking lot in Flatwoods, West Virginia on Monday, August 2. On Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m., he was spotted by a Fayette County deputy traveling at a high rate of speed along US 19 toward Oak Hill.

During a chase that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour, Friedman is accused of making an abrupt exit from US 19 at an intersection, narrowly missing two separate guardrail ends and a road sign.

The complaint states that Friedman continued down an embankment, hitting a culvert causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The deputy pursing Friedman says after crashing, Friedman continued over the curb into a gas station parking lot, then entered a small dirt access road behind the business and continued into a field.

At that point, the deputy exited his vehicle as Friedman ran up an embankment.

The deputy found him laying on a rock pile attempting to hide, the complaint says.

When the deputy attempted to restrain Friedman, Friedman is accused of taking the deputy to the ground and attempting to disarm the deputy by grabbing his gun and holster.

At that time, officials say the deputy pulled out a knife and stabbed Friedman in the lower back and grabbed his gun.

The injury did not stop Friedman from fighting back. Officials say he continued to attempt to disarm the deputy.

After refusing to comply with commands, the complaint states the deputy fired several rounds from his gun, hitting Friedman.

Around this time, additional officers arrived at the scene.

Friedman was placed under arrested and given medical aid.

Friedman was taken to CAMC for treatment of his injuries. Deputies say Friedman underwent surgery.

The deputy involved was treated and released.

