Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death

Nathen H. Baisden, 32, faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with a 4-year-old boy's overdose death.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A mother and her boyfriend face charges in connection with the overdose death of a 4-year-old boy, the Jackson County Ohio Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators say Zayden Sprouse died June 15 as a result of the overdose.

Nathen H. Baisden, 32, and Jasmin R. Musick, 22, both have been indicted on involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Baisden also was indicted for heroin possession in connection with another case from November 2019.

Investigators say first responders received a call on June 15 that Zayden Sprouse was unresponsive and not breathing at a home in the 2300 block of Jackson Hill Road.

Sprouse was taken to Holzer Clinic in Jackson County where investigators determined the boy had died under suspicious circumstances.

Deputies executed a search warrant where Sprouse lived with the couple. They found “a large number of syringes throughout the camper,” including an uncapped syringe, a light bulb that had been turned into a smoking pipe and other items of suspected drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Baisden is jailed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. They say Musick is also in custody and will be jailed outside the county.

