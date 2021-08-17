Advertisement

New Charleston City Councilman sworn in

He takes the place of Will Laird who resigned Monday.
Councilman Bobby Brown with Mayor Amy Goodwin
Councilman Bobby Brown with Mayor Amy Goodwin
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new face on Charleston City Council.

During Monday’s Charleston City Council meeting, Bobby Brown was nominated and unanimously approved as representative for Ward 18, which is the Kanawha City area.

“Bobby Brown has been an advocate for those struggling with substance use disorder locally, regionally and on a national level,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I look forward to working with Councilman Brown as he serves his community in this new and exciting way.”

Brown is a retired employee of the city of Charleston with more than 20 years of service.

He worked at Spring Hill Cemetery, the Public Grounds Department, Refuse Department and Streets Department before retiring in February 2021.

Bobby Brown graduated from Sherman High School in 1977 and earned a degree from Boone Career and Technical Center.

He has lived in Kanawha City for more than 40 years.

Along with his wife Cece, he lobbied the Legislature to create the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund in 2017. This fund was created in memory of their son, Ryan Brown, who died of an overdose in 2014. They also run Ryan’s Hope, an addiction and overdose awareness organization. The Browns also helped establish the first overdose awareness day in West Virginia.

