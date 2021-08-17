Advertisement

Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bullet holes are all that’s left of a chaotic and confusing Monday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., shots rang out along the 1900 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington.

“I mean it’s crazy. It wasn’t a close call for me because I was upstairs, but it’s still scary to see violence that up close,” said Dawson Justice.

Justice says he was getting ready for work when he heard the sound of gunshots outside. He just didn’t realize what it was at the time.

“It definitely didn’t sound like movie gunshots,” Justice said. “I was like, wow, who is banging metal right now? I didn’t think anything of it but I came downstairs and everybody was out on the street so I was like, woah!”

Huntington Police say those shots came from two separate people in two separate vehicles. Nobody in the neighborhood was hurt, but two cars parked along the street sustained damage.

“I’m thankful that nobody got hurt. What if somebody was in the car? What if a kid was playing out on the street? No matter what was going on, why do you have to have disregard for people like that?” Justice said.

Huntington Police have no made any arrests in the case yet.

