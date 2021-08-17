Third dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced record pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, announced that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after a second dose.

“COVID-19 isn’t just hitting adults. With the delta variant, your kids are at a greater risk than they have been before,” said Gov. Beshear. “In a Southern Indiana school district, 750 students are already in quarantine. Do the right thing: Get vaccinated, mask up in schools and in high-risk indoor settings. Protect our kids.”

Dr. Stack said Kentuckians with the following conditions should consider receiving a third dose:

Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy;

Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other immunosuppressive medications.

“This is for individuals who may not have received adequate protection from their initial primary vaccine series. People with normal immune systems are not advised to receive an additional dose at this time,” said Dr. Stack. “Anyone with questions about their eligibility should talk with their health care provider.”

Individuals who have received a Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine are not recommended to receive an additional dose at this time. Third doses can be received by any COVID-19 vaccine provider that stocks the same mRNA vaccine that was used for an individual’s primary series (Pfizer or Moderna).

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky children have increased more than 400% in the last month, from 133 July 16 to 548 Aug. 16.

In addition, as of Aug. 16, Kentucky had 17 pediatric admissions for COVID-19, the state’s highest ever total. The previous highest number was 12 admissions in December 2020.

2,425,305 people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to health officials, 5,863 Kentuckians have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

As of Aug. 15, there were only 17 Kentucky counties where at least 50% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

From March 1 to Aug. 16, 2021, 86.8% of COVID-19 cases, 90.5% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.4% of COVID-19 deaths in the state were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

2,100 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday.

Currently Kentucky’s positivity rate sits at 12.40 percent.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications is up. Increasing to 1,528 from 1,139 August 9.

429 patients are currently receiving ICU treatment and 224 are on ventilators, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.