Thundering Herd announces upgraded gameday experience

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Athletics has announced changes to the gameday atmosphere for fans including fireworks, a concert stage, new food vendors and better cellphone service.

The first gameday improvement is a concert stage and food vendors along 20th Street between 3rd and 5th Avenues.

West Lot pass-holders will still be able to access parking via the two 20th Street entrances, the area between those two gates will be closed to through traffic. That area will feature a concert series sponsored by West Virginia Lottery, as well as multiple food vendors, beer and an inflatable ‘M’ for fan photos. The inflatable ‘M’ is sponsored by Mountain Health Network.

Thunder Street will open four hours prior to kickoff and close 45 minutes prior to the start of the game. Through traffic on 20th Street will reopen at approximately halftime of the game.

Fans will be able to purchase food from two new vendors inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium this season: Midway Drive In and Truckin’ Cheesy. Midway will occupy Stand No. 2 on the West concourse. Truckin’ Cheesy will be located at Stand No. 9 on the East concourse. A new point-of-sale system will be available at all food concession vendor stands inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium. With this new technology, as well as improved operational infrastructure, Marshall Athletics says there will be a substantial increase in speed of service for stadium guests.

A new pre-game and in-game element will be fireworks and pyrotechnics. The displays will be included in the pre-game team entrance and following Thundering Herd touchdowns.

This season will also be the debut of DJ Herd That. Marshall Athletics says a student won the opportunity to assist with in-game music selections.

The DJ, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, will be located behind the student section on the walkway behind Section 119.

AT&T is also installing a new cell tower on the east side of Joan C. Edwards Stadium. This tower, when operational, will improve AT&T’s coverage throughout the stadium and in the surrounding community.

Marshall’s open opener is Saturday, September 11 gainst North Carolina Central. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Thunder Walk will change slightly this season. Football players and staff will exit the buses on the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue, walk down 20th Street toward the Thunder Street event area, and then enter the West Lot at the entrance closest to 3rd Avenue. The players will then walk through the West Lot, as in previous years, toward the northwest ramp and enter the stadium.

Re-entry will be allowed at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in 2021.

“Our objective this offseason was to explore every opportunity to improve the gameday experience for the best fans in college football,” said Jeff O’Malley, the Interim Director of Athletics. “We have implemented changes to the pre-game environment outside of the stadium and added elements to the in-game experience that we know our fans will appreciate.”

The Sept. 11 regular season home opener will be broadcast by ESPN+. The Thundering Herd will also host East Carolina (Saturday, Sept. 18), Old Dominion (Saturday, Oct. 9), FIU (Saturday, Oct. 30), UAB (Saturday, Nov. 13) and WKU (Saturday, Nov. 27).

