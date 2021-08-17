Tropical onslaught of rain incoming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Since the weekend the area has been mired in a tropical air mass capable of a cloudburst. Saturday’s deluge formed near Sissonville while Sunday’s mini-monsoon parked out in Boone-Logan-Kanawha Counties. Then came Monday when torrential rains hit several towns including Richwood, Louisa and Huntington. Now throw in moisture from Tropical Storm Fred and you have the makings of a flash flood scenario where and when new heavy rains develop Tuesday into Wednesday.

In the tropical environment humidity levels as measured by the dewpoint (temperature at which the air cools to saturation) will hover in the 70s through midday Wednesday. Values like that can only come when an air mass is transported from the tropics into our region. This week the source region for our soupy air is the Caribbean Sea region as our weather feels like it does in Jamaica or Puerto Rico.

Air masses like this carry the moniker “any place, any time” when it comes to downpours as the atmosphere behaves like a saturated sponge. All that is needed for the heavens to open up is something to wring the water from the clouds. That something will come as the remnants of Fred pass to our south and east Tuesday night thru mid-day Wednesday. Given the pre-existing wet conditions at ground level, it will merely take an ill-placed downpour that lasts an hour and drops an inch or more of rain to backload our storm sewers (street flooding) or overwhelm our creeks (flash small stream flooding).

Highs the next few days will aim for 80 while overnight lows hover in the low and mid 70s!

