WVU temporarily reinstates mask requirements in classrooms, labs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, and for the next 30 days, masks will be required for all those in West Virginia University classrooms, teaching and research labs on all campuses - regardless of vaccination status.

WVU says it is making the shift based on increasing evidence that a booster may be needed as immunity provided by vaccines is waning over time and because many faculty, staff and students have not yet submitted a vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 test result.

Leaders say Many have also failed to complete the required COVID-19 education module.

Currently, vaccination verification rates across the WVU system are as follows:

Morgantown Staff/Faculty –67.49%

Morgantown Students – 68.43%

Keyser Staff/Faculty –62.56%

Keyser Students –34.38%

Beckley Staff/Faculty – 70.75%

Beckley Students –42.60%

More than 10,000 students, faculty and staff who have not verified that they are vaccinated are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result by Friday, Aug. 20.

To date, fewer than 15% of those unverified students, faculty and staff have done so. Also, approximately 8,000 students, faculty and staff have not completed the required COVID-19 education module. The deadline to do so is August 17.

The University has not seen an adequate progression of vaccination verification to feel confident it would reach 80% by Sept. 1 and has chosen to move forward with additional safety measures on campus.

“We have always stated that our highest priority is to offer a fully in-person, on-campus academic and student experience this fall,” said Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Based on the data we have, the additional temporary measure of masking will provide an extra layer of protection for the academic settings.”

In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University continues to strongly encourage all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in all other indoor areas of campus.

West Virginia University will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department for students, faculty and staff on the Morgantown campus, as well as members of the community, on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Mountainlair Green.

No appointment is necessary, and the clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis, and both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Children aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to receive a vaccine at the clinic if they are accompanied by a legal guardian.

The University also continues to partner with the Monongalia County Health Department to hold optional free COVID-19 community testing during the fall semester on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. in the WVU Student Recreation Center’s lower gym.

Testing will be extended tomorrow (Aug. 18) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 to accommodate high volume and those who need be complete testing by Friday, Aug. 20. Community testing is open to WVU students, employees and residents of Monongalia County. Hours may be increased based on demand and testing requirements.

Locations for testing and testing verification for students, faculty and staff on the WVU Tech campus are available on the Beckley Return to Campus website.

Similarly, testing information for students, faculty and staff located at WVU Potomac State College can be found on the WVU Keyser Return to Campus site.

