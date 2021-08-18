Advertisement

40 new COVID cases reported in southeast Ohio county

Forty new COVID cases are reported in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Forty new COVID cases are reported in Lawrence County, Ohio.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Forty new COVID cases are reported in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying that is the highest number of new cases in the last several months.

According to health officials, the latest cases range from ages 4 to 89. Fifteen involve children from ages 4 to 17.

Health officials also say the majority of hospitalized patients in the county have not been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
14-year-old girl dies in shooting; name released
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
Two arrested on burglary charges at tech school
Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
A tractor trailer crashes into a median on Rt. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.
U.S. 35 back open after tractor-trailer crash in Putnam County

Latest News

Tresten Williams, 16, is fighting for his life after an ATV wreck in Ravenswood last week.
Community holds prayer event for teen seriously injured in ATV crash
WVU temporarily reinstates mask requirements in classrooms, labs
WVU temporarily reinstates mask requirements in classrooms, labs
Committee rejects Ky. school mask mandate
Committee rejects Ky. school mask mandate
Greenup Co. teachers named Ky. Colonels
Greenup Co. teachers named Ky. Colonels