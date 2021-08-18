40 new COVID cases reported in southeast Ohio county

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Forty new COVID cases are reported in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying that is the highest number of new cases in the last several months.

According to health officials, the latest cases range from ages 4 to 89. Fifteen involve children from ages 4 to 17.

Health officials also say the majority of hospitalized patients in the county have not been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.