Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Members of the Cabell County School Board will meet in an emergency meeting Thursday, August 19 to further discuss masks in schools and possibly vote on masking requirements.

The first day of school in Cabell County is Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The move comes after a school board meeting Tuesday night when the board heard from fewer than a dozen parents concerned about the county’s policy on masking.

As it stands now, students in Cabell County will not be required to wear masks in school.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education have said decisions about masks will be made at the local level.

