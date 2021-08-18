Advertisement

Cabell County students begin 2021-22 school year

Masks are not required, but are under debate
Teachers prepare to meet students returning to school in Cabell County.
Teachers prepare to meet students returning to school in Cabell County.(Chaelesse Delpleche)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buses are rolling to pick up Cabell County students for the new school year.

On Wednesday, thousands of students head to class at 26 different Cabell County Schools.

They will have books and backpacks, but are not required to wear face masks.

Some parents have voiced concern over not having a mask mandate.

The Cabell County Board of Education has requested an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss masks in the school system.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
‘She just loved with her whole heart:’ former teacher of teen shot and killed speaks out
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Firefighters are battling a house fire in St. Albans.
Firefighters quickly extinguish a house fire

Latest News

Part of Rt. 25 in Nitro is shut down due to a water main break.
A water main break is shutting down part of Rt. 25
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region
Special military homecoming for family in South Point
Local soldier gets hero’s welcome after returning from Middle East
Attorney General's Office investigating CJW Trash
Kentucky Attorney General’s office receives complaints about trash company