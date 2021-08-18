Cabell County students begin 2021-22 school year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buses are rolling to pick up Cabell County students for the new school year.

On Wednesday, thousands of students head to class at 26 different Cabell County Schools.

They will have books and backpacks, but are not required to wear face masks.

Some parents have voiced concern over not having a mask mandate.

The Cabell County Board of Education has requested an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss masks in the school system.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.