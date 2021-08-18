Community holds prayer event for teen seriously injured in ATV crash

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One community is relying on the power of prayer to heal a teen who was seriously injured in an ATV crash last week.

“Impossible has never stopped God before, and so I don’t see any reason that it can’t happen,” said Jeff Moales, pastor of Praise Cathedral Church in Ravenswood.

Last week, Ravenswood Police say a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV in Ravenswood on Wednesday when it wrecked into the front of a brick apartment building at the intersection of Fleming Street and South Ritchie Avenue.

Family members of Tresten Williams say he was the one driving the ATV and had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. The family says Williams is fighting for his life in the ICU at West Virginia University Children’s Hospital.

“He needs a miracle, all the prayers we can get help,” said Lily Easthom, who worked as a lifeguard with Williams during the summer. “Just kind of putting it in God’s hands.”

Aside from working as a lifeguard at the Ravenswood City pool during the summer, family friends’ said Williams was also very involved in his faith.

“He went to school out of town for a couple years but when he was here he would come in, was always a pleasure to see him,” Moales said. “We’ve watched him grow up into his teen years with all those challenges that come with that.”

Maci Mosser grew up next door to Williams and was excited to enter their sophomore year at Ravenswood High School together.

“I checked my schedules, and there are classes with him and it made me sad because. I would’ve got to spend that with Tresten,” Mosser told WSAZ. “He’s always been very adventurous, likes to swim, ride and hopefully the prayer heals him and gets him better.”

For anyone that would like to send a letter to Tresten, you can do so by mailing the following address:

PICU Room 15

WVU Children’s Hospital

One Medical Center, Box 8200, Morgantown, WV 26506.

