COVID-19 W.Va. | 7,579 active cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia officials are working to speed up administering booster vaccinations for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Federal Government plans to begin booster vaccinations in late September. President Biden has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for Americans who are fully vaccinated.

“We are going to continue to push in every way to be able to get our people who are the most exposed the booster shot,” Gov. Justice said. “While I try not to be critical, we are making too many mistakes. We need to move and September 20th to me just isn’t going to cut it.”

Per federal guidelines, individuals seeking the third dose will be required to take the same vaccine from the two-dose regimen which only includes Pfizer and Moderna.

West Virginia plans to prioritize at-risk populations, like those in long-term care facilities and medical professionals, for immediate booster vaccine administration.

458 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia to date.

Gov. Justice also reported that there are now 8 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia. The churches are in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam, Raleigh, Taylor, and Wayne counties. Additionally, there are 17 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Meanwhile, there are 45 active inmate cases and 28 active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 18, there have been 3,246,888 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 175,639 total cases and 2,997 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old male from Webster County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, and an 81-year old female from Marion County.

7,579 cases of COVID-19 are considered active right now in the state and the cumulative percent positivity rate sits at just over 5 percent.

According to the DHHR, 70 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,672), Berkeley (13,702), Boone (2,287), Braxton (1,106), Brooke (2,320), Cabell (9,757), Calhoun (423), Clay (594), Doddridge (675), Fayette (3,849), Gilmer (953), Grant (1,365), Greenbrier (3,006), Hampshire (2,012), Hancock (2,944), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,611), Jackson (2,404), Jefferson (5,054), Kanawha (16,350), Lewis (1,524), Lincoln (1,719), Logan (3,517), Marion (4,988), Marshall (3,854), Mason (2,278), McDowell (1,761), Mercer (5,568), Mineral (3,094), Mingo (2,930), Monongalia (9,829), Monroe (1,292), Morgan (1,344), Nicholas (2,051), Ohio (4,607), Pendleton (736), Pleasants (1,007), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,050), Putnam (5,774), Raleigh (7,563), Randolph (3,117), Ritchie (801), Roane (730), Summers (903), Taylor (1,420), Tucker (593), Tyler (813), Upshur (2,323), Wayne (3,507), Webster (648), Wetzel (1,583), Wirt (486), Wood (8,483), Wyoming (2,261).

