COVID cases up 110 people in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID cases are up 110 people in Kanawha County, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health officials made that announcement Wednesday, with Dr. Sherri Young, director of the KCHD saying “it’s one of the sharpest increases we have seen to date.”

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Kanawha County was reporting 16,350 cases as of Wednesday.

