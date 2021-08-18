Advertisement

Fall vocational school with The Salvation Army

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Salvation Army Huntington Corps is proud to be continuing their Vocational School for children.

The program assists children in learning vocational trades, helps with homework, and teaches them healthy living, but also helps those in need through donations and provides all parties with the ability to see community service in action.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood

Latest News

Pipestem Adventure Zone
Pipestem Adventure Zone
The Wars Within, The Wars Without
The Wars Within, The Wars Without
Airport suitcase workout
Airport suitcase workout
Rite Care Royal Knight Out
Rite Care Royal Knight Out