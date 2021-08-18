Advertisement

First responders battle house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Cabell County.

According to dispatchers, a structure fire along 18th St. was reported just before midnight on Tuesday. The fire has caused significant damage to the building.

The Huntington Fire Department was able to get the fire under control.

There has been no word about any injuries or if anyone was inside the home.

The fire marshall is headed to the scene.

We will be following this developing story and bring you any updates right here on WSAZ.com.

