Flash Flood Threat heightens overnight

Tropical Storm Fred raises risk of overnight street and small stream flooding
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will be bisecting the WSAZ.COM area overnight and first part of Wednesday. With the storm’s approach and passage steady, soaking rains will be common. Accumulations will run in the one to three inch rains. So appropriately the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for tonight until noon Wednesday.

With the ground sopping wet after recent rains, where the heaviest new rains fall street flooding will be commonplace and small streams will overflow onto rural winding roads. In the event heavy rains target a particular location for more than an hour, a sudden flash flood could occur.

Again crunch time is overnight through the morning drive to work and start of the new school day so an alteration in some morning plans is likely.

By Wednesday afternoon Fred will be zipping away into Pennsylvania skies. As this occurs skies will brighten as the wind freshens from the northwest. The drier air post Fred will permit the sun to break through though that will act to produce some new afternoon-evening showers or thunderstorms. Highs will make it back into the 80s after a Tuesday that was left stuck in the 70s.

Then resuming Thursday through Sunday and even into next week skies will feature partial daily sunshine followed by towering afternoon clouds and finally a shower or thunderstorm to end the day. So while county fairs in Meigs Ohio and Boyd Ky as well as festivals like the South Charleston Summerfest and Hillbilly Days in Lincoln County will enjoy some good outdoor fun type weather, an interruption in the fun with a thundershower and even a rainbow are a good bet. Daily highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s will be comfy enough for late summer and the start of the school year.

