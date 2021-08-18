Gov. Beshear presents $367,000 for eastern Ky. highway projects

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday presented a check for more than $367,000 for highway improvements in Pike County.

The two routes in Brushy Creek and Big Creek represent a combined 7 miles.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road resurfacing will impact 126 residents and at least two businesses.

Beshear said his administration’s efforts to provide modern transportation infrastructure extends beyond interstates to small county roads and city streets.

