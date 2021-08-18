Advertisement

Gov. Beshear presents $367,000 for eastern Ky. highway projects

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday presented a check for more than $367,000 for highway...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday presented a check for more than $367,000 for highway improvements in Pike County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday presented a check for more than $367,000 for highway improvements in Pike County.

The two routes in Brushy Creek and Big Creek represent a combined 7 miles.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road resurfacing will impact 126 residents and at least two businesses.

Beshear said his administration’s efforts to provide modern transportation infrastructure extends beyond interstates to small county roads and city streets.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
14-year-old girl dies in shooting; name released
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
Two arrested on burglary charges at tech school
Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
A tractor trailer crashes into a median on Rt. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.
U.S. 35 back open after tractor-trailer crash in Putnam County

Latest News

The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Tony's Tuesday weather
Tony's Tuesday weather
Man arrested for having sexually explicit videos, images of minors
Man arrested for having sexually explicit videos, images of minors
Man facing felony charges after high-speed chase ends in an officer-involved shooting
Man facing felony charges after high-speed chase ends in an officer-involved shooting