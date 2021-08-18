Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Justice has issued State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Click here to view the proclamation

Additionally, the Governor has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

The Governor says he stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Emergency Management deems necessary.

