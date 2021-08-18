Advertisement

Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of storms

(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Justice has issued State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Click here to view the proclamation

Additionally, the Governor has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

The Governor says he stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Emergency Management deems necessary.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

Latest News

Kanawha County School Board approves mandatory masking for all students, staff
West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins discusses a new system to...
New court technology rolled out in Cabell County to protect domestic violence victims
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher joins the WSAZ Now Desk as he tracks the remnants from 'Fred' as...
WSAZ Now Desk | Remnants of ‘Fred’ move through the region
Wedding Wednesday | WV Weddings Magazine
Wedding Wednesday | WV Weddings Magazine