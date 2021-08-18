Advertisement

Grant will provide new trails, shelter and more at Nitro Park

The city of Nitro received a $250,000 Land and Water Conservation grant for Ridenour Park.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ridenour Park will be getting seeing some improvements, thanks to upgrades.

Some of the upgrades include a handicap accessible dock, a new shelter by the dog park, and a new septic system.

The grant also allowed the city to purchase 260 more acres for the park. It will add about 14 more miles of hiking and biking trails to Ridenour.

“When we put our initial long-term plan in place, we wanted to make Ridenour Lake the main focus of Nitro, Mayor Dave Casebolt said, “and I think we’ve pretty well done that. We’ve done a lot of work out there.”

The grant also paid for a new kayak ramp, which has already been installed.

AEP also has plans to install some new power poles at the park.

